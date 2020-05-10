Edwina Lazo Aug. 29, 1928 - April 22, 2020 A true Miamian. Edwina passed peacefully in her home at 91.A proud graduate of Miami Senior High class of 1947. Serving as a Miami-Dade County bus driver for 21 years. Edwina was an avid water Skier, continuing to ski on one ski until she was 80! She is preceded by her son Buddy(Lydia) Lazo and survived by her children Loretta(Dan), Leslie(Debbie) and Wayne(Karen), her four granddaughters Melanie, Whitney, Lauren and Simone, as well as her loving caregiver. Sherley Rivera G.



