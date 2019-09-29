ENGLERT, EILEEN KATHERINE, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1950 in Havana, Cuba, to Frank J. and Alicia S. Englert. In 1959, she relocated with her family to Miami, Florida. Eileen is survived by her five siblings: Patricia, Frank, Jennifer, Theresa, and Leslie and their spouses, as well as ten nieces and nephews and a grand niece and nephew. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at 7 p.m. at Caballero Rivero Funeral Home of Westchester, followed by a funeral mass at Epiphany Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. A Christian burial will take place following mass at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetary. Eileen's family will always carry her memory in their hearts.

