Elaine Beisler Duncan
DUNCAN, ELAINE BEISLER Daughter of Georgia and Walter Beisler, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 16th, 2020. Born on July 1st, 1922 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, her family moved to Gainesville, Florida where she was raised. She graduated from Florida State University where she was a Chi Omega. She married William C. Gaither in 1944, had one daughter Georgann Gaither, and they were married until his death in 1967. She married Bishop James L. Duncan and were together until his death in 2000. She was a member of Saint Phillips Episcopal Church, Riviera Country Club and The Miami Natural History Museum. She lived a long and very happy life! She is survived by her daughter Georgann Gaither Crudup, grand-sons, Thomas Henry Crudup IV, William Gaither Crudup, Brooks Walter Crudup, great grand-children William Parker, Griffin and Walter Crudup and her stepchildren Mary Duncan Waters, Jim Duncan and Jon Duncan and their children Kaitlin and Jamie Duncan, Keely, Tyson, Blythe, Gifford, and Brodie Waters and Elaine Lainey Duncan and their children.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 18, 2020.
