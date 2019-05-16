CARP, ELAINE passed away at the age of 87 on May 14, 2019 and is survived by her loving husband Milton and two children Paula Taylor and Allan Carp. She was a loving caring person who touched many lives including those she worked with as a social worker. She was a longtime unpaid teacher assistant and mentor at Discovery Elementary School in Tamarac. Chapel service 10:45 am Friday, May 17, 2019 at Alexander-Levitt, 8135 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 16, 2019