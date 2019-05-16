Elaine Carp

Obituary
CARP, ELAINE passed away at the age of 87 on May 14, 2019 and is survived by her loving husband Milton and two children Paula Taylor and Allan Carp. She was a loving caring person who touched many lives including those she worked with as a social worker. She was a longtime unpaid teacher assistant and mentor at Discovery Elementary School in Tamarac. Chapel service 10:45 am Friday, May 17, 2019 at Alexander-Levitt, 8135 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 16, 2019
