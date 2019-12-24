Elaine M. Martinez

Obituary
Martinez, Elaine M., age 90, passed away in Crown Point, IN on Friday, December 21, 2019. Elaine was born in Gary to the late Antonio and Emilia Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill, Sr. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Debbie Back of Crown Point; son, Bill, Jr. (Jay) of Miami, FL; grandchildren, Mark William Back (Katie) of Indianapolis, IN and Hillary Elaine Back of Crown Point, IN. Friends may visit on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
