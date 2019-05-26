Elaine M. Sevush, 68, long-time Kendall resident, formerly of New York, passed away on Mother's Day, May 12th, 2019, lovingly surrounded by family & friends. She is preceded by her parents, Joseph and Mildred; and her brother, Anthony. She is survived by her sisters, Nina, Regina, and JoAnn; her children, Jeremy and Jennifer; and her grandchildren, Elodie and Noelle. She will be greatly missed, but also forever remembered for her kindness, loyalty, humor & heart. We love you, Mom.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 26, 2019