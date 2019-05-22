Elaine Schuster Pehr, a long time Miami Beach resident, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019 in Glendale, CA. She was 85. She was born on May 28, 1933 in Duluth MN to to Fred Schuster and Genevieve Wayne Schuster. She spent her childhood years in Milwaukee, WI and West Hartford, CT. She graduated Boston University, with a degree in Education. In 1959, she married Marvin Pehr, and together they had one child, Howard David Pehr. They divorced in 1994. She worked as an elementary school teacher, librarian, and hotel public relations staff member, before she became a dedicated mother. Her dry wit and fashion sense will be missed by her son Howard his wife Lenor Ramirez, and granddaughter Annelise Pehr, all of La Canada Flintridge, CA. She is also survived by her brother Mike Schuster and his family of McLean, VA. Funeral services will take place at Mt Sinai Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday May 21, 2019 . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, ORT-America, or Temple Beth Sholom of Miami Beach.

