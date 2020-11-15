Elaine Stein Richman

November 27, 1936 - November 7, 2020

North Miami, Florida - "Our Elaine lit up every room she entered with her unmatched elegance, stunning blue eyes, and radiant smile."

Elaine Stein Richman passed away on November 7, 2020, just shy of her 84th birthday. She was the youngest of three daughters. Born on November 27, 1936, to Miriam and Morris Stein in Detroit, Michigan, she was a descendant of the Ukrainian Horodok community. In 1954, she attended Wayne State University in Detroit and earned her certificate as a registered Dental Hygienist from the University of Detroit. She married the love of her life, Paul Richman on July 14, 1957. After Paul completed his oral/maxillofacial surgery residency in Chicago in 1961, they moved to Miami to live their South Florida dream.

Elaine became active in her beloved Miami community: a board member of Beth Moshe Synagogue and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, a Lion of Judah, and a past President of the Alpha Omega International Fraternity Auxiliary. She chaired numerous functions and was a committee member for more institutions than can be named. She participated in everything South Florida offered: she was a patron of the Arts, supporting the Florida Philharmonic, the New World Symphony and the Greater Miami Opera, the Jewish Museum, MOCA, and the Perez Museum.

She was an exceptional athlete excelling in bowling, tennis, skiing, scuba diving, and sailing. In addition, she was a master bridge player.

Elaine was Paul's lifelong companion and traveled the world with him: River rafting in Colorado, elephant riding in India, safaris in Africa, pyramids in Egypt, Club Meds around the world, and on the back of Paul's Harley through the Blue Ridge Mountains and more!!

For over 50 years, she was Paul's "First Mate" and spent every Sunday on their boat, as well as three weeks in the Bahamas each summer. On the boat, she cherished her quality and uninterrupted time with Paul, her girls, and their grandchildren. Wednesday lunches with Paul and Ganny (as she was affectionately known) were always a top priority and a longstanding family tradition.

She cherished her life-long Detroit friends and those she met through Alpha Omega Fraternity, University of Miami football, Greater Miami Jewish Federation, tennis, bridge, and the Keystone Point community.

Her greatest legacy is her three daughters Jamie, Cathy and Elise, her darling sons-in-law, Lowell, Max and Danny, and her eight fabulous grandchildren, Ryan, Brent, Sydney, Alexa, Ari, Ilan, Milena and Nathalie.

She is also survived by the love of her life Paul and her puppy Mako, her adoring sisters Judy Michnoff and Beverly Blas, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Irma Starr Taylor (Ed) and Marsha Millman (Neil) and Dr. Hal Richman (Pam), as well as her numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A special thanks to her caretakers Josephine and Vivian.

In memory of Elaine, donations may be made to the Women's Philanthropy of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

"Elaine made our world a more beautiful place in which to live."





