FLYNN, ELAINE V. (Swanson), age 77, formerly of 309 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, RI, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston, RI. She was the wife of the late Roger J. Flynn. Born in Cranston, RI, the daughter of the late Eric A. and Singhilda (Johnson) Swanson, she was a graduate of Cranston High School East and Rhode Island College. She lived in Warwick for many years, several of those years in Governor Francis Farms. She had also been a resident of Big Pine Key, Florida for 27 years. Mrs. Flynn was employed as a teacher in Monroe County, Florida for 13 years. She is survived by a brother, Richard L. Swanson of Coventry, RI, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kali Elaine Flynn, and the sister of the late Eric A. Swanson, Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick, RI. www.barrettandcotter.com
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 15, 2019