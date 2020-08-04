Elayne Weisburd passed away on July 31, 2020. While Elayne would say that she lived an interesting and good life, those who knew her would say that she was a force to be reckoned with. Elayne was married to her beloved Sidney for over 56 years and they moved from New York to South Florida in 1960. Elayne is survived by her children, Ira (Diane), Scott (Irene) and Randy (Nikki), and her grandchildren; Brian, Michael, Hilary and Ryan. Elayne was the first woman ever elected to the Miami Beach City Commission in 1977. When Sidney was subsequently elected, they became the first husband and wife in history to serve as Miami Beach City Commissioners and Vice-Mayors, a distinction they hold to this day. Elayne served as Chairperson of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Education Committee for over 12 years. In recognition of her service, each year the Chamber honors the Outstanding Teacher of the Year with “The Elayne Weisburd Excellence in Education Award”. Elayne, who was widely regarded as a no-nonsense, hard-working champion of the people, served on the Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Council, The Public Health Trust and, most recently, as President of the Miami Jewish Health Systems Hazel Cypen Tower Tenants’ Council. Elayne was blessed to have two remarkable care givers, Merlin and Elaine, who provided her with continuous love and support over the last several years. The funeral will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elayne’s memory to Temple Beth Sholom or the Miami Jewish Health Systems.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store