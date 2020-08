Or Copy this URL to Share

8-15-1928 – 8-20-2020, Born Bayonne, NJ; lived in Hialeah & Pembroke Pines. Predeceased by beloved husband of 60 years Murray Reisman. Survived by devoted children Sandy Wertheim, Bruce (Iris) Reisman, Marti (Mark) Sheldon, loving grandchildren Elyse and Josh Wertheim and Nicole Reisman. Private Services Beth David Memorial Gardens.



