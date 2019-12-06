Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Quartin Sager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Quartin Sager, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 26, 1924 to Joseph and Dora Quartin. Her family later moved to Miami where she lived until her move to West Palm Beach 13 years ago. Eleanor was very proud to have served in the Marine Corps Women's Reserve during WWII. After completing her time in the Service, she attended the University of Miami where she met her husband, Louis Sager. They were married for 59 years before he predeceased her in 2006. She was an inspiration to others during her many years of teaching the Dade County School System and through her active roles in Hadassah, Temple Israel Sisterhood and Gray Panthers. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Jo Ann Howard (Peter), Ed Sager (Judy), and Sheldon Sager (Rebecca); her grandchildren Dawne Lucas (Dan), Jeremy Sager, Robin Agnew (Scott), Jonathan Howard (Faith) and Stephanie Harness (Chris); and her great-grandchildren Maya Lucas, Emily Harness and Violet Agnew. She was predeceased by her great grandson Riley Harness. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 10:00am at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 5900 SW 77th Ave., in Miami.

