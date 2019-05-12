Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elena M. Valdes-Miranda Gonzalez. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Westchester 8200 BIRD RD Miami , FL 33155 (305)-227-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Elena Marta Valdes-Miranda Gonzalez died at her Miami home on Friday May 3, 2019 just as she had lived: peacefully and in the company of loving family and friends. Elena was born in Santa Maria de Rosario, Cuba on June 30, 1923, the third of five children born to her parents, Augusto Valdes-Miranda and Ana Granados. Her beloved siblings, Delia, Ophelia, Marta, and Augusto all preceded her in death. Elena attended Havana's Sacred Heart Academy, as well as St. Joseph's School in St. Augustine, Florida. It was here that she visited the city's famous fountain of youth, and, in defiance of the sisters, drank from the fountain. She would later attribute her health and longevity to this incident. Ever a woman in charge of her life, in 1938, Elena opted for a wedding instead of a quinceañera and married Manuel Giberga Angulo. In 1940, their daughter, Elena Hortensia Giberga, was born. The marriage ended in divorce in 1942. In 1955 Elena married Orlando Antonio Gonzalez, with whom she shared almost 40 years of happy marriage. Together they left Cuba in 1961 and began a new life in New York City, where Elena worked for Republic Bank at 1 Wall Street for more than a decade. Elena loved big city life, Broadway, dressing up on Saturday night, and a sea breeze on her face, which always reminded her of happy childhood days spent on the beach at Cojimar, near Havana. In 1971, Orlando and Elena relocated to Miami. Elena left banking and joined the Cordis Corporation, from where she retired in 1985. She and Orlando spend the next 10 years traveling Europe and South and Central America. Elena joins her husband, Orlando, and beloved daughter, Elenita, both whom preceded her in death. Elena is survived by her granddaughters, Elizabeth Byrnes Lane (James P. Lane) and Michele Ryan Byrnes, both of Boulder County, Colorado, great grandchildren Richard W. ("Cubby") Lane, and Katharine B. Lane, nephew, Antonio Valdes-Miranda, of Miami and many close cousins, including Delia De Varona Garcia, of Miami and a community of wonderful neighbors and care givers. Elena leaves her family a legacy of grace and strength, as she repeatedly, over her long life, exemplified character and courage in the face of loss and adversity. Visitation Friday May 17, 2019 @ 7pm-9pm CABALLERO RIVERO FUNERAL HOME, 8200 Bird Rd., Miami, FL. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 18, 2019 @ 3pm. Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic Church, 10205 W Flagler St., Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OPUSCARE, 1150 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126

