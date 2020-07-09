Elena Perez passed away on July 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Hernando Perez (deceased) and cherished mother of Hernando Perez, Elena P. Dell'Aglio, Susana DeThomas (deceased) and Vicky P. Cendrowski. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren; Andrea, Vanessa, Danielle, Antonio, Tatiana, Gabriel and 2 great grandchildren. Once widowed, she was also very lucky to find warm companionship with Albert Dribin. Elena lived her life as a happy, vibrant, loving and exuberant influence. She shared her vocal talents and continually passed on her tremendous love of music to others. Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Church, 3716 Garden Ave. (305)531-1124, Miami Beach on Saturday, July 11at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, we are accepting donations to St. Patrick Church or Miami Jewish Health Foundation at (305) 898-5602



