Levi, Roy Elgin , born September 26, 1925, died June 30, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, Roy ("Zip") served in the Marine Corps during WWII in the Pacific, stationed on Guam before VJ day, then for nine months in Tientsin, China, before being discharged. Upon his return, he enrolled in the University of Chattanooga, where he earned a BA degree. From his freshman year he was a tackle on the varsity football team, being voted co- captain his senior year. While attending UC, he was introduced to the young lady who would become his wife, Elizabeth Douglass. They were married for 54 years until her untimely death from cancer. In 1954 Roy and his family moved to Miami in search of a job, where he was hired onto the Miami Fire Department as a firefighter and worked until he retired. He then became active in the Coral Gables Band Boosters, American Legion Post 98 in Coral Gables, and the VFW post in Coral Gables. He was honored by being asked to join the Forty and Eight society. As well as being active and serving as commander or chef in these societies, he also cooked for the South Miami United Methodist Men's lunches. Roy is survived by his four children, Debbie, Leslie, Terry, and Diane, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held in Naples, Florida, at 2 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL, 239.417.5000. His ashes will be interred at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida United Methodist Children's Home.



