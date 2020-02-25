Eliahu Ben-Shmuel Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Eliahu Ben-Shmuel passed away on February 22, 2020 exactly 43 years to the day that he immigrated to the United States from Israel where he accomplished the epitome of the American dream for his family. One of eleven brothers and sisters and born in Morocco, Eliahu moved to Israel in the 1950s where he became a labor leader in the Israeli Aircraft Industry. In 1977, he moved with his family to the US where he built a hugely successful watch business. While he did not finish high school he put all of his 7 children through college - his proudest achievement among many. Eliahu was a fighter in life and against death and his family will forever be marked by his passion and love of family. Eliahu is survived by his loving and heroic wife Svetlana, his seven children Izac, Lior, Shlomi, Daniel, Aliza, Valerie and Nathalie, his daughters in law Abby, Jennifer and Cristina, his twelve grandchildren Aaron, Jordan, Evan, Jaden, Justine, Alexander, Austin, Mia, Aden, Eva, Emme and David, and his siblings Dina, Simha, Geula, Itzhak, Abraham,Pnina, Nissim and Meir. He is predeceased by his brothers Yehuda and Maxim. Eliahu left a legacy of family and love and for him at the end that meant everything.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2020