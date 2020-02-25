Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliahu Ben-Shmuel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eliahu Ben-Shmuel Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Eliahu Ben-Shmuel passed away on February 22, 2020 exactly 43 years to the day that he immigrated to the United States from Israel where he accomplished the epitome of the American dream for his family. One of eleven brothers and sisters and born in Morocco, Eliahu moved to Israel in the 1950s where he became a labor leader in the Israeli Aircraft Industry. In 1977, he moved with his family to the US where he built a hugely successful watch business. While he did not finish high school he put all of his 7 children through college - his proudest achievement among many. Eliahu was a fighter in life and against death and his family will forever be marked by his passion and love of family. Eliahu is survived by his loving and heroic wife Svetlana, his seven children Izac, Lior, Shlomi, Daniel, Aliza, Valerie and Nathalie, his daughters in law Abby, Jennifer and Cristina, his twelve grandchildren Aaron, Jordan, Evan, Jaden, Justine, Alexander, Austin, Mia, Aden, Eva, Emme and David, and his siblings Dina, Simha, Geula, Itzhak, Abraham,Pnina, Nissim and Meir. He is predeceased by his brothers Yehuda and Maxim. Eliahu left a legacy of family and love and for him at the end that meant everything.

Eliahu Ben-Shmuel Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Eliahu Ben-Shmuel passed away on February 22, 2020 exactly 43 years to the day that he immigrated to the United States from Israel where he accomplished the epitome of the American dream for his family. One of eleven brothers and sisters and born in Morocco, Eliahu moved to Israel in the 1950s where he became a labor leader in the Israeli Aircraft Industry. In 1977, he moved with his family to the US where he built a hugely successful watch business. While he did not finish high school he put all of his 7 children through college - his proudest achievement among many. Eliahu was a fighter in life and against death and his family will forever be marked by his passion and love of family. Eliahu is survived by his loving and heroic wife Svetlana, his seven children Izac, Lior, Shlomi, Daniel, Aliza, Valerie and Nathalie, his daughters in law Abby, Jennifer and Cristina, his twelve grandchildren Aaron, Jordan, Evan, Jaden, Justine, Alexander, Austin, Mia, Aden, Eva, Emme and David, and his siblings Dina, Simha, Geula, Itzhak, Abraham,Pnina, Nissim and Meir. He is predeceased by his brothers Yehuda and Maxim. Eliahu left a legacy of family and love and for him at the end that meant everything. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close