Elias Roberto Ben-Hain

February 29, 1944 - December 1, 2020

Miami, Florida - Roberto, born in Cuba, came to the US in 1961 with his parents and brother. Services were privately held on December 3.

He had a keen business mind with knowledge of banking, finance, and stocks. He loved poker and traveling, but above all, he will be remembered as a loving family man. He treasured his time spent with his loved ones. He always had a sparkle in his eye and a smile on his face — especially with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Teresa; son, wife, Michael & Jessica; daughter Jeannie; son, wife, Brad & Jeni; grandchildren Shoshana & Lina.





