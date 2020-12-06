1/
Elias Roberto Ben-Hain
1944 - 2020
February 29, 1944 - December 1, 2020
Miami, Florida - Roberto, born in Cuba, came to the US in 1961 with his parents and brother. Services were privately held on December 3.
He had a keen business mind with knowledge of banking, finance, and stocks. He loved poker and traveling, but above all, he will be remembered as a loving family man. He treasured his time spent with his loved ones. He always had a sparkle in his eye and a smile on his face — especially with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Teresa; son, wife, Michael & Jessica; daughter Jeannie; son, wife, Brad & Jeni; grandchildren Shoshana & Lina.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
