Elijah Saunders Burrell
Saunders, Burrell Elijah , age 96, of Pembroke Pines, FL, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at home. He was born on April 17, 1924, to the late Hylton and Wilhelmina (Marrow) Saunders of Saint Andrew Parish, Jamaica. Burrell "B" was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Gwendolyn "Gwendy" Saunders (nee Brown), his sisters, Leasa Freeman and Retinella "Puncie" Humes and his brother Edward "Son" Saunders. He is survived by his nieces Valerie (Ron) Williams and Patricia "Peaches" Clue, his nephew Malcolm (Shelia) Freeman, nephews-in-law Anthony McDonald and Leonard (Molly) McDonald, niece-in-law Melvina McKenzie, grandnieces, grandnephews, loving relatives and close friends, who will miss the sometimes cantankerous, but always generous, Burrell dearly. Burrell reserved a final resting place at Forest Lawn South in Davie, FL next to his late wife Gwendolyn. Due to Covid-19, his service will be private, but may be live-streamed on Sat. Aug. 8 at 11 AM via Forest Lawn's Facebook page or website. Memorial donations may be sent to the New Horizon United Methodist Church, 5741 South Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches, FL 33330. Note Nourishing Lives in the memo line.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
