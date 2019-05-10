Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisa Cartana Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elisa (Aug 15, 1931-May 7, 2019) passed away suddenly surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Havana Cuba. She moved to Miami to attend Barry College, where she was voted campus queen and met her future husband, Alphonse Perry. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, her two children Roger Perry MD (Suzanne) of Virginia Beach, VA. and Rita Perry Bennett Ph,D (John) of Mullica Hill, NJ. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: William Perry, Christopher Perry, Katherine Bennett and Alexandra Bennett. She was fortunate to have some very close friends. Elisa worked for many years managing her husband's law firm. She loved playing Bridge with her friends and was an avid tennis player. She was an active member of the Surf Club and La Gorce Country Club. She was a parishoner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Miami Beach. A viewing will be held Friday, May 10th from 5-7pm at the Caballero Rivero Southern Funeral Home: 15011 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami 33181. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday May 11th at 4pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Miami Beach. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to or a .

