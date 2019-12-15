Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Agnes Bellomy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELLOMY, Agnes Elizabeth , (Mom, Grandma, GG), age 96, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lady Lake Specialty Care. Agnes was born in Dallas, TX on August 26, 1923 to James Weaver Marshall and Arvell Grubbs Marshall. She moved to Miami, FL in 1954. She was co-owner and executive of Bellomy Lawson Aviation for 29 years. In 1992 she moved to the Villages, FL where she enjoyed her church family, playing golf and bridge. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Agnes also had a home at Wolf Laurel Resort, Mars Hill, NC where she spent many of her summers with her children and grandchildren. You will be missed and always be our Yellow Rose of Texas. Agnes was predeceased in death by her husband of 65 years, Herrol Wylie Bellomy, Grand-daughter Eliese Vawn Odin and Great Grandson Cole Vincent Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Bond (Dick) and Jane MacDonnell (Walter). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. George Episcopal Church, The Villages, FL on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am with lunch following. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige PL, The Villages, FL 32159. Online condolences may be made to the family at

BELLOMY, Agnes Elizabeth , (Mom, Grandma, GG), age 96, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lady Lake Specialty Care. Agnes was born in Dallas, TX on August 26, 1923 to James Weaver Marshall and Arvell Grubbs Marshall. She moved to Miami, FL in 1954. She was co-owner and executive of Bellomy Lawson Aviation for 29 years. In 1992 she moved to the Villages, FL where she enjoyed her church family, playing golf and bridge. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Agnes also had a home at Wolf Laurel Resort, Mars Hill, NC where she spent many of her summers with her children and grandchildren. You will be missed and always be our Yellow Rose of Texas. Agnes was predeceased in death by her husband of 65 years, Herrol Wylie Bellomy, Grand-daughter Eliese Vawn Odin and Great Grandson Cole Vincent Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Bond (Dick) and Jane MacDonnell (Walter). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. George Episcopal Church, The Villages, FL on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am with lunch following. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige PL, The Villages, FL 32159. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close