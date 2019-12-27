Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Alexis Howard Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Alexis Howard Brown May- 1973- December 2019 Liz. Our loving, valiant, beautiful, kind, brilliant girlour Lizzy is gone from this world. Oh how we will miss you. To know Liz was to love her. She blessed us with her smile, warmth, courage, compassion, kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit, blessed us with personalized playlists, and with her great sense of fun and love of life, people, Jimmy Buffet, Billy Joel, and country music, Smokey and Zoe and Moo Shoo. To know Liz was to know her total love for Murray- from the first time they met at the Byron Carlisle movie theatre when they were 13, through every moment of their lives. Murray and her "babies"- Sydney and Murray "the fifth"- were the absolute center of her world. No one ever loved two children more. The Brown family was Lizzy's heart and their time together in North Carolina and Hawaii and the Keys even 14 hours in the car -- - anywhere they were together was where Liz was happiest. Liz loved her sister Heidi, Aaron and Harry, Jon and Cate, her uncle Ralph, her grandmothers Claire and Reba, Murray's dad, Murray III, his brother, Taylor and his family-- Mindy, Alex and Bella. She fiercely loved all her friends, with special devotion to her best friend of 44 years, Jenny Elegant. Every one of Lizzy's friends, from North Beach to her USC sisters and friends, to brokers, clients and car pool moms -- every friend she met was her friend forever. Liz radiated love and her smile lit up every room Liz happily graduated from Beach High and then proudly graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Environmental Science. Together with her life-long love, Murray, Liz supported Sea Shepherd in their effort to protect the oceans and ocean creatures. She loved Miami Country Day School and the wonderful educational experience provided there for her children. Liz had a successful Public Relations career in Los Angeles and Miami before she became a respected Real Estate Broker loving that she worked, side by side, with her dad, Gene, every day, until his death in May, 2019. We all love you forever Liz. We will carry on as you asked us to as you wanted us to, with your face and your goodness engraved on our hearts, ensuring the fun you always wanted for your beautiful family. We will treasure you daily and remember your kindness and love. A remembrance ceremony for our beautiful Liz will be held on at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens. In lieu of food or flowers Donations can be made in Liz's name to Ricardo Komotar UMBTI. Sylvester Cancer Center. 786-329-9593 or Sea Shepherd Shepherd

