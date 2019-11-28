Betty entered heaven's gates Oct. 24, 2019. She moved to Miami, FL to work for Jackson Memorial Hospital after graduating Nursing in NY; here she met her beloved Richard - they married in 1957. Later, Betty became a teacher for Atlantis Academy; her kind heart, gentle soul touched lives of even the toughest youth. She was an avid reader, bowler, active participant of Sunrise Group Home events involving Teddy, her eldest son & helped with the local Al-Anon Group counseling others through difficult times. Betty is survived by her husband, Richard Sr.; children Theodore, Richard Jr. (Tammy), William (Kris) & Christopher (Sabrina); grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Scott & Casey; brother William Eckhoff (Sandy) & many more loved relatives. Memorial to be held at Sunrise Community Boardroom, 9040 SW 72nd St. (Sunset Dr) on Dec. 7, 2019 from 1pm-3pm. Donations accepted to Sunrise Community in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 28, 2019