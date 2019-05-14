Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Calhoun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CALHOUN, ELIZABETH ANNE 8/30/1931-4/24/2019 Lakeland -Elizabeth Anne Calhoun passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland on April 24, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1931, to Raymond and Eva Nelson Hitchcock in Vanderbilt, PA. At age 18, Anne moved to Miami, FL to attend Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, following in the footsteps of her two sisters. During her 40-year career, she worked primarily as an emergency room nurse. She moved to Lakeland in 2013. Anne enjoyed fishing, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Riviera Presbyterian Church in Miami, FL. Anne was famous for her wonderful sense of humor, her laugh, and kind spirit. She was most proud of her role as mom and grammie. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard Dean Hitchcock; her sister, Jean Hodges; and her nephew, William Bower. Anne is survived by her children, Linda Barlow (Kevin) of Lakeland, FL and Kimberly Cunniff - Ramos of Acworth, GA; her grandchildren, Amanda Cunniff of Brooklyn, NY and Shawn Cunniff of Johnson City, TN; her sister, Dorothy Bower of Normal, IL; and her four nephews, Randall Bower, Timothy Hodges, Robert Hodges, and Thomas Bower. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Riviera Presbyterian Church, South Miami, FL with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riviera Presbyterian Church at 5275 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33143 or online at

