WIGGERT, Elizabeth (Beth) Jean Cooper, 85, of Madison WI, died on April 10, 2020. Born 1934 in Madison WI, Beth met her husband of 46 years (Victor) as participants in Channing Murray activities through the Unitarian Meeting House (First Unitarian Society of Madison) while both were attending UW-Madison. Beth gave back to her community as a volunteer throughout her life, working at and for the UU Congregation of Miami and the Institute of Maya Studies, training women to serve as troop leaders for the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, serving her community as a poll worker for Miami-Dade county, and tutoring students with learning disabilities at Palmetto Jr. High School. Beth enjoyed camping, bird watching, classical music, listening to murder mysteries on her tablet, growing African violets and orchids, traveling both within the US and internationally, learning about Mesoamerican cultures through visits to numerous archaeological sites in Central and South America, tracing her family's history through genealogical inquiry, chaperoning Palmetto HS Band functions, and providing a warm and welcoming place for her children's friends to gather. Beth is survived by her brother Robert (Bob) Cooper of La Quinta, CA, and her children Jeremy (Jerry) Wiggert of Slidell, LA and Joy Wiggert of Madison, WI. The family would like to thank Age at Home by Agrace for providing Beth with such supportive care over the past month, which made it possible for her to remain at home while rehabbing from hip replacement surgery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the UU Congregation of Miami ( http://www.uumiami.org/ ), The Nature Conservancy ( www.nature.org ) or ( https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/ ) Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison (608) 238-8406 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

