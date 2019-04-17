Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Kallinosis. View Sign

KALLINOSIS, ELIZABETH 93, of Miami, passed away April 15, 2019 at home. She is survived by her sons, Lou (Tula) and Tom Kallinosis; grandchildren, Chris (Joanna), and Vivian (Brett); great grandchild Cammeron and granddaughter Elizabeth (Alexi). She married Christos in 1951 and came to the USA from Greece. She was very active in the Greek Orthodox Churches: Annunciation in North Miami and recently at St. Andrew in Kendall. A visitation will be held from 7pm to 9pm Wednesday, April 17 at Stanfill Funeral Home. Trisagion service will begin at 8:30 PM. Funeral service will be at 10AM Thursday, April 18 at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 7901 North Kendall Drive in Miami. Burial to follow at Southern Memorial in North Miami. We all love you, may your memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church or Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

