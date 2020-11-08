1/1
Elizabeth Killgore Wyatt
1965 - 2020
Elizabeth Killgore Wyatt
April 6, 1965 - August 28, 2020
Alexandria, Virginia - Elizabeth Wyatt died at home in Alexandria, VA on August 28, 2020. Born in Coral Gables and raised on Key Biscayne, Elizabeth Wight Killgore was a true natural beauty—as captivating on the inside as she was on the outside, blessed with a dynamic, outgoing personality to match. A graduate of Coral Gables Senior High, Beth attended the University of Georgia on a full volleyball scholarship with UGA winning the SEC championship in 1985. After three years she transferred to Florida State University where she graduated from in 1988 and married, started a family and eventually settled in the Washington, DC area. A devoted mother and wife, she worked in real estate sales before becoming a schoolteacher in Northern Virginia. Beth is survived by her husband Todd Wyatt, sons Eddy (Laura) and Bennett Cutrera, and a grandson. Additionally, she leaves behind her father, Rob, and brothers Rick (Elena) and Bobby. She was predeceased by her mother. Services celebrating her life will be held at a later date.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
