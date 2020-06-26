Carol Elizabeth Lang On June 24, 2020 Carol Elizabeth Lang, kind and loving friend to many, passed away peacefully at her home. She was 71. Carol was born in Miami to George and Laura Lang. She received her nursing degree in 1968 and began her lengthy and cherished nursing career at St. Francis Hospital, Miami Beach. She was a dedicated nurse providing loving care to those patients entrusted to her. Through the years,nursing provided her many opportunities in intensive care, nursing administration and hospice care. All who knew Carol recognized her kindness, generosity, grace and unwavering faith. A devotee of St. Francis of Assisi, Carol was proud to be a Franciscan Associate (Franciscan Sisters of Allegheny). A truly fun-filled person, Carol could enliven any gathering with her marvelous sense of humor and infectious, hearty laugh. With a passion for travel, Carol took many cruises and trips throughout the United States and abroad, often in the company of dear friends Sid and Bonnie Peters. Preceded in death by her parents, Carol is survived by cousin David (Cynthia) Rachelson of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Visitation will be at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5 8 PM The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Miami Springs on 4020 Curtis Parkway, Miami Springs, FL at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.



