POOR, ELIZABETH MADELEINE MAUREY SALVESEN, was born in Chicago, IL, on March 31, 1918, and she died on April 4, 2019, 101 years young. She was born and raised in Chicago by strict, French immigrant parents. She attended The University of Wisconsin and, as a proud Kappa Alpha Theta, she graduated in 1940. Betty was quick-witted and had a zest to live life with great determination and a great sense of humor. She was not only beautiful but also smart. She had a photographic memory, loved politics, and was a voracious reader. She was a member of the Women's Ferry Command, worked at Carson Pirie Scott's fashion department and was awarded for selling the most War Bonds in the City of Chicago during WW II. Her first marriage to Allen Herbert Salvesen brought her to Miami, Florida in 1947. She remained in her home "Windswept" for 46 years. Her life centered on raising her two daughters, Tina and Jan, and she always had an open heart and a home for their friends. She was kind and generous and always concerned for others. She married Rear Admiral Richard Longstreet Poor in 1963 and lived in Miami with him until his death in 1988. She is survived by her two daughters: Tina Salvesen and Jan S. Morrison, and her 5 grandchildren: James and Peter Seltzer, and Will, Hugh and Annie Morrison and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Rose Seltzer. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile and as a "mother" to many. In lieu of flowers, our mother requested donations to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Development Dept., (900 NW 17th Street, room 6, Miami, FL 33136) Or to Palmer Trinity School, (7900 SW 176th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157) in memory of Elizabeth Poor, grandmother to Will, Hugh, and Annie Morrison. A memorial service will be held in June in Miami, FL.

