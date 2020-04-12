Elizabeth “Libby” Williams passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 in Riverview, FL at the age of 66. She is survived by husband of 30 years Robert; daughters Krista and Ali; and sister’s Leona and Linda. Libby was born October 29th, 1951 in Washington D.C. to late parents Archie and Gladys. She attended Carol City Senior High school, and later in life received her AA from Florida International University. She spent the majority of her career at South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union as a branch manager, and finished her career as a real estate agent with ERA South Dade Realty in Miami, FL. Libby loved to socialize with everyone in the community, support the Miami Dolphins, and to travel. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2020