DONOVAN, ELIZABETH V. The only child of the late Dr. Thomas J. and Helen S. Donovan passed away Saturday April 13, 2019. Elizabeth spent nearly four decades teaching in the Miami-Dade County Public School System focusing on each child's potential. Services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Plantation, Florida. Visitation will be from 9am to 11am. Mass of the Resurrection will be from 11am to 12pm. The entombment will be held at the Chapel of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Miami from 1pm to 2pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas J. Donovan Family Scholarship at St. Gregory Catholic School in Plantation, Florida. To read more please visit tmralph.com. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2019