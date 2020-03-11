Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Barocas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barocas, Ellen , 69, of Overland Park KS, died peacefully, after a battle with lung cancer, on February 26, 2020. An intimate graveside service was held in Miami, FL, conducted by Rabbi Jonathan Fisch at Mt Sinai Memorial Cemetary. Ellen was born November 23, 1950 to the late Phil & Ilene Barocas, in Miami, FL. She graduated from Southwest High School in Miami in 1968 and received her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with honors. She moved to Kansas City, Missouri in the 1980's shortly after meeting the love of her life, Billy Gene Reneau. In 1986 's she and Billy established Facets Jewelers, which served the Kansas City area for 34 years. They married in 1987 and had two sons, Zakary Barocas Rose-Reneau and Jordan Alexander Barocas Reneau "Alex". Zak and Alex were Ellen's biggest joys in life. She devoted herself to raising her boys, making sure they got a good education and learned Jewish values and traditions. Beginning with pre-school Ellen drove the boys 20 miles each way, from Lee's Summit, MO to attend the Jewish Community Center and Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Overland Park, KS While raising her boys, Ellen worked as a volunteer, helping in numerous events and activities to benefit various Community and Jewish organizations in the Kansas City area. She engaged Zak and Alex in various sports and became a devoted hockey-mom for many years, often traveling with the boys to nearby towns and other states around the country. Ellen was an avid runner for many years having participated in many 5 & 10 K Runs in the Kansas City Area, Miami, New Orleans and the Bay-to-Breakers Half-marathon in San Francisco. In her later years, Ellen worked as a legal administrator, business development specialist & technology specialist. She enjoyed rock concerts, sporting events, parades, movies, reading and pampering her dog, Saki. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law Zakary and Jessica Rose-Reneau, her son Jordan "Alex" Reneau & his long-time, significant girlfriend, Abby Taylor, all of Kansas City, her beloved dog Saki, and the siblings and cousins she grew up with in Miami, FL & Cleveland Ohio. Condolences may be shared at

Barocas, Ellen , 69, of Overland Park KS, died peacefully, after a battle with lung cancer, on February 26, 2020. An intimate graveside service was held in Miami, FL, conducted by Rabbi Jonathan Fisch at Mt Sinai Memorial Cemetary. Ellen was born November 23, 1950 to the late Phil & Ilene Barocas, in Miami, FL. She graduated from Southwest High School in Miami in 1968 and received her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, graduating with honors. She moved to Kansas City, Missouri in the 1980's shortly after meeting the love of her life, Billy Gene Reneau. In 1986 's she and Billy established Facets Jewelers, which served the Kansas City area for 34 years. They married in 1987 and had two sons, Zakary Barocas Rose-Reneau and Jordan Alexander Barocas Reneau "Alex". Zak and Alex were Ellen's biggest joys in life. She devoted herself to raising her boys, making sure they got a good education and learned Jewish values and traditions. Beginning with pre-school Ellen drove the boys 20 miles each way, from Lee's Summit, MO to attend the Jewish Community Center and Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Overland Park, KS While raising her boys, Ellen worked as a volunteer, helping in numerous events and activities to benefit various Community and Jewish organizations in the Kansas City area. She engaged Zak and Alex in various sports and became a devoted hockey-mom for many years, often traveling with the boys to nearby towns and other states around the country. Ellen was an avid runner for many years having participated in many 5 & 10 K Runs in the Kansas City Area, Miami, New Orleans and the Bay-to-Breakers Half-marathon in San Francisco. In her later years, Ellen worked as a legal administrator, business development specialist & technology specialist. She enjoyed rock concerts, sporting events, parades, movies, reading and pampering her dog, Saki. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law Zakary and Jessica Rose-Reneau, her son Jordan "Alex" Reneau & his long-time, significant girlfriend, Abby Taylor, all of Kansas City, her beloved dog Saki, and the siblings and cousins she grew up with in Miami, FL & Cleveland Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.louismemorialchapel.com . Memorial contributions may be sent to the Phyllis Roskin Scholarship at the University of Syracuse College of Environmental Science and Forestry. (Phyllis Roskin was Ellen's Beloved Aunt who passed away at age 36 in 1968.) Make checks payable to "ESF College Foundation". Please indicate that your donation is for the "College Foundation, 1 Forestry Drive, 214 Bray Hall, Syracuse, NY 13210. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close