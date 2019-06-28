BRIGGS, ELLEN (95) of El Portal, FL, passed away on June 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Briggs and she is survived by her daughter Susan and her son Robert Jr. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom truly enriched her life. Ellen retired from the Miami-Dade Public School System in 1989. She was a member of Trinity Cathedral, the Everglades Chapter of the D.A.R., and Miami Shores Country Club. Ellen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held at Trinity Cathedral at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Cathedral, 464 N.E. 16th Street, Miami, FL 33132.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 28, 2019