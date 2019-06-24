Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Mandler. View Sign Service Information Mount Nebo/Kendall Memorial Gardens 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami , FL 33143 (305)-274-0641 Send Flowers Obituary

MANDLER, ELLEN Died peacefully on June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She lived a charmed and wonderful life. She grew up in New York and in 1949 met the love of her life, Bernard Mandler in the Catskill Mountains. It was love at first sight. One year later, Bernard and Ellen were married and moved to Miami. They raised three beautiful children; Mitchell, Jeffrey, and Lori. Ellen was a devoted and loving mother. Her family meant everything to her. She was also deeply passionate about the Jewish community. She began a local chapter of Hadassah in 1966 and then became president of the Miami-Dade chapter. She later became involved in the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and was president of the Women's Division from 1981-1983, campaign chairwoman from 1985-1987, and served on the Board until her passing at age 89. Ellen was an avid golf, tennis, and card player. She brought a smile and an enthusiasm for life to all her endeavors. She is survived by her children: Mitchell (Beth), Jeffrey (Rebecca), Lori Winters (Tom) and her grandchildren: Nathan (Chelsea), Harris (Stephanie), Eric (Ashley), Leon (Alyssa), Zachary, Eli (Lindsey), Jennifer, and Gabriel; and great grandson Jagger. She is also survived by her loving brother Sam, sister-in-law Mickey and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday June 24 at 11;00 at Mount Nebo Kendall chapel at 5900 S.W. 77 Ave, Miami 33143. Any donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

