CASALOTTI, ELLEN MARIE MOORE, of Coral Gables Florida, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a member of The Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables. She was the daughter of Thomas F. Moore, Jr. and Janet H. Moore and was born at the Quantico Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Casalotti. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Thomas and his wife Dorice, Janet, Christina and her husband Hein, K. Michael and his wife Catherine, Marian and her husband John, and Matthew and his wife Laura. She cherished her growing family of nieces and nephews, Joseph, Thomas, Teresa, Amy, Sean, Mehera, Michael, Mercy, Stan, Ian, Ruth, Janet, Kevin, John, Brian, Megan, Matthew, Patrick, their spouses and all their children and Peter's daughters : Susan, Christine and Amy. Ellen attended St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School and Immaculate Academy in Miami and Our Lady of Good Counsel in White Plains, NY. She always wanted to fly, like her father and she wore her wings as a flight attendant with National Airlines and Pan Am. A world traveler, she came home with new spices, stories and greater appreciation of home. She loved regaling her guests with elegantly prepared and presented cuisine while entertaining them with her fine Irish wit. She graced us for nearly 76 years, and her spirit lives in our hearts forever. Private Services were held. Her remains will be interred with Peter and near her parents at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.

