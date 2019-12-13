Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Weintraub. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Weintraub, Ellen passed away on December 5, 2019.She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1949 to parents Belle and Sigmund Weintraub (both deceased). She attended Sweet Briar College and the University of Pennsylvania (BA in Mathematics) and received an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School. Ellen was one of the first women executives on Wall Street and worked for leading firms including Solomon Brothers, Goldman Sachs and Drexel Burnham Lambert. During1985, she moved to Miami to care for her mother, Belle and to pursue her own business in mortgage backed securities. In Miami, Ellen worked as a volunteer for Sweet Briar College and dog rescue organizations. Known for her beauty, fashion and flair, she loved life, enjoyed friendships and adored dogs. Ellen is survived by her Brother Lee (Teresa), Nephew Robert (Maureen), and Nieces Sarah (Jason Vaupen) and Margarita, as well as her goddaughter Caroline Chappell Hazarian. Funeral services were held yesterday in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania. A gathering of Ellen's friends will take place at Ellen's apartment in North Miami Beach on Sunday, December 15 from 12-2. A shiva will be held at Lee and Teresa's home in Coral Gables on Sunday, December 15 from 5- 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's name to Sweet Briar College, Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595.

Weintraub, Ellen passed away on December 5, 2019.She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1949 to parents Belle and Sigmund Weintraub (both deceased). She attended Sweet Briar College and the University of Pennsylvania (BA in Mathematics) and received an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School. Ellen was one of the first women executives on Wall Street and worked for leading firms including Solomon Brothers, Goldman Sachs and Drexel Burnham Lambert. During1985, she moved to Miami to care for her mother, Belle and to pursue her own business in mortgage backed securities. In Miami, Ellen worked as a volunteer for Sweet Briar College and dog rescue organizations. Known for her beauty, fashion and flair, she loved life, enjoyed friendships and adored dogs. Ellen is survived by her Brother Lee (Teresa), Nephew Robert (Maureen), and Nieces Sarah (Jason Vaupen) and Margarita, as well as her goddaughter Caroline Chappell Hazarian. Funeral services were held yesterday in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania. A gathering of Ellen's friends will take place at Ellen's apartment in North Miami Beach on Sunday, December 15 from 12-2. A shiva will be held at Lee and Teresa's home in Coral Gables on Sunday, December 15 from 5- 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's name to Sweet Briar College, Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close