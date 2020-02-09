GROSSMAN, ELLIOT SANFORD 75, died on February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with medical issues. He was born in Buffalo, NY to Leo and Edith (Horowitz) Grossman on September 28, 1944. He was active with the South Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America serving as a Scout Master and Member of the South Florida Council Board of Directors. He was also a long time member of Temple Beth Sholom of Miami Beach, where he served on the School Board and Technology Committee. A graduate of Rutgers University with a Ph.D. in Economics, Elliot was the Director of Information Systems at Mt. Sinai Medical Center of Miami Beach for 18 years. Elliot enjoyed fishing, boating, music and computers. He liked spending time in the Everglades City area, where he was always on the lookout for a big snook. Most important to him was his family and his loving wife Anita. He was beloved by nine grandchildren, ranging in age from teenagers to toddlers. In addition to Anita and the grandchildren, he is survived by children Rabbi Benjamin (Michal) Grossman, Ethan (Leah) Grossman, and Emily Grossman (Adam Aronson); brother Gary Grossman, niece Phylise (Richard) Sands, grandnieces and nephew, Maxine & Esther Devitt, Ginger, Lily and Ryan Sands. We will miss Elliot's kindness, integrity, patience and humor. Donations can be made to the Florida Transplant Foundation, South Florida Council of the Boy Scouts, Temple Beth Sholom, and Yeshiva Madreigas HaAdom of Queens, NY. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.

