Elliott J. Rosenzweig, age 85, passed away on April 12 surrounded by his family. Elliott was a loving and generous husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-four years, Annemarie Burton Rosenzweig, and his two sons, Drew and wife, Allison Rosenzweig of Bedminster, NJ and Ross and wife, Debbie Rosenzweig of San Marcos, CA. Elliott leaves behind two sisters, Ilene and husband, Donald Kaplan, and Bobbi Shmaruk and companion, Rich Rosenberg and a host of nieces, nephews and their families. Elliott was a devoted grandfather to Avery and Harley, and Ashton and Zachary, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. For memorial contributions, the family has set up a Tribute Page to benefit the (http://act.alz.org/goto/Elliott_Rosenzweig).
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 16, 2019