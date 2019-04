MENDOZA, ELODIA DE CARDENAS, 95, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully after having received her Last Rights on April 9, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Elodia is predeceased by her loving husband, Victor Mendoza and granddaughter Beatriz. Survived by her children, Beatriz Orlansky (Hector), Victor Mendoza (Cristina), Sergio Mendoza (Enid), Sofia Mendoza, Eduardo/Guayo Mendoza (Edith), Arturo Mendoza (Tona), Julio Mendoza (Luisa), Pacelli Mendoza, (Maria Luisa), Babette Arellano (Johnny), Tommy Mendoza (Nichole); 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A remembrance reception will be held at 10:30a.m. at The Church of the Little Flower located at 2711 Indian Mound Trail in Coral Gables, and the mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at 11:00a.m., followed by Christian burial at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery. Elodia will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com