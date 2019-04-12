Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elodia Se Cardenas Mendoza. View Sign

MENDOZA, ELODIA DE CARDENAS, 95, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully after having received her Last Rights on April 9, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Elodia is predeceased by her loving husband, Victor Mendoza and granddaughter Beatriz. Survived by her children, Beatriz Orlansky (Hector), Victor Mendoza (Cristina), Sergio Mendoza (Enid), Sofia Mendoza, Eduardo/Guayo Mendoza (Edith), Arturo Mendoza (Tona), Julio Mendoza (Luisa), Pacelli Mendoza, (Maria Luisa), Babette Arellano (Johnny), Tommy Mendoza (Nichole); 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A remembrance reception will be held at 10:30a.m. at The Church of the Little Flower located at 2711 Indian Mound Trail in Coral Gables, and the mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at 11:00a.m., followed by Christian burial at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery. Elodia will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. (305) 631-0001

MENDOZA, ELODIA DE CARDENAS, 95, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully after having received her Last Rights on April 9, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Elodia is predeceased by her loving husband, Victor Mendoza and granddaughter Beatriz. Survived by her children, Beatriz Orlansky (Hector), Victor Mendoza (Cristina), Sergio Mendoza (Enid), Sofia Mendoza, Eduardo/Guayo Mendoza (Edith), Arturo Mendoza (Tona), Julio Mendoza (Luisa), Pacelli Mendoza, (Maria Luisa), Babette Arellano (Johnny), Tommy Mendoza (Nichole); 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A remembrance reception will be held at 10:30a.m. at The Church of the Little Flower located at 2711 Indian Mound Trail in Coral Gables, and the mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated at 11:00a.m., followed by Christian burial at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery. Elodia will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close