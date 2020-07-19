1/2
Elsie Muniz FOX
FOX, Elsie Muniz Age 95, went to her Heavenly home on 7/13/2020. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Donald Robert Fox, and her daughter Dawn Shelton. She is survived by 3 children: Donald, Arthur, and Gloria. She had 8 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren, a fact of which she was quite proud. She was loved and respected by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. Private, family only, grave- side services were held.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
