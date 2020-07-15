1/1
Emanuel Marshall Offen
Offen, Emanuel Marshall was born in 1935 in the Bronx, New York, to Sam and Rae Offen. At 19 he graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1956, while serving in the U.S. Army, he met the love of his life, Graziella, in Italy, and they were married in 1960. In 1970 he moved from New York to Miami to found Econocaribe Consolidators Inc., where he worked until he retired in 2009. Following his retirement, Manny enthusiastically volunteered with patients at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he doled out his unique brand of optimism as well as chocolate bars, earning him the nickname The Candyman and several Volunteer of the Year awards. Manny is survived by his devoted wife Graziella and his children Elizabeth Kaiser and her husband Andrew Brennan, and Melissa Traum and her husband Jeff. He is also survived by his four adoring grandsons, Joshua, Jason, Brett and Matthew. Manny will be greatly missed by the many who loved him. Donations in Manny's memory can be made to the Ryder Trauma Center through www.jacksonhealthfoundation.org

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
