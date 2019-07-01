Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Gonzalez Lopo. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Send Flowers Obituary

GONZALEZ LOPO, EMMA Was born in Havana, Cuba, on August 26, 1927 to Celso Gonzalez and Filomena Fernandez. After Filomena's passing in 1933, she was raised - along with her brother Celso (Aurora) - by Celso Gonzalez and Concepcion Fernandez. Emma graduated from the Ursuline Academy and attended Havana Business School. Upon graduation she started work as the executive secretary to Mr. Pine at Cubana de Aviacion where she met the love of her life, Armando Lopo. Her stunning beauty and green eyes were captured in brochures and posters for Pan Am Clipper Clubs in the 1940s. After a three year courtship, Emma and Armando married in 1950 and started an adventure that would last for almost 69 years of marriage. Together they created a beautiful family - with their three daughters, Alina Lopo (Steve Wolfe, dec.) of Sherman Oaks, California; Diana Lopo of New York City, and Emma Lopo-Sullivan (Dan) of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Christopher Wolfe of Chatsworth, California, and Emma Sullivan of Alexandria, Virginia, whose favorite vacation destination was Camp Abuelos - a place where everything was an adventure, the pool filled with every inflatable toy imaginable, ice cream served before dinner, Toys R Us visits were mandatory, and you could eat dinner watching Winnie the Pooh videos. Emma and Armando communism with their girls and started all over again in the US, a country she dearly loved for welcoming the Cuban diaspora. She instilled in her daughters a love for liberty and the privilege to live the American Dream. They settled in Miami and Emma was kept busy raising her girls, entertaining for Armando's business ventures, and volunteering at the girls' schools. Always the fashion plate, Emma was the woman behind many of Armando's successes. She was an extraordinary entertainer - famous for her lavish dinners where she tended to every detail. Emma and Armando traveled the world and cruised the seas visiting over 75 countries on 5 continents. They continued their travels well into their 80s still living in the beautiful home she created where all her girls' friends were always welcome and wonderfully entertained. Throughout her life she lived her deep Catholic faith, praying daily and invoking the intercession of saints throughout her day. She is survived by Armando, her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, her brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, and childhood friends. Family and friends may call at Van Orsdel Funeral Home, 4600 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, FL from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, 06/30/2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables, on Monday, 07/01/2019, at 1:30 p.m.

GONZALEZ LOPO, EMMA Was born in Havana, Cuba, on August 26, 1927 to Celso Gonzalez and Filomena Fernandez. After Filomena's passing in 1933, she was raised - along with her brother Celso (Aurora) - by Celso Gonzalez and Concepcion Fernandez. Emma graduated from the Ursuline Academy and attended Havana Business School. Upon graduation she started work as the executive secretary to Mr. Pine at Cubana de Aviacion where she met the love of her life, Armando Lopo. Her stunning beauty and green eyes were captured in brochures and posters for Pan Am Clipper Clubs in the 1940s. After a three year courtship, Emma and Armando married in 1950 and started an adventure that would last for almost 69 years of marriage. Together they created a beautiful family - with their three daughters, Alina Lopo (Steve Wolfe, dec.) of Sherman Oaks, California; Diana Lopo of New York City, and Emma Lopo-Sullivan (Dan) of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Christopher Wolfe of Chatsworth, California, and Emma Sullivan of Alexandria, Virginia, whose favorite vacation destination was Camp Abuelos - a place where everything was an adventure, the pool filled with every inflatable toy imaginable, ice cream served before dinner, Toys R Us visits were mandatory, and you could eat dinner watching Winnie the Pooh videos. Emma and Armando communism with their girls and started all over again in the US, a country she dearly loved for welcoming the Cuban diaspora. She instilled in her daughters a love for liberty and the privilege to live the American Dream. They settled in Miami and Emma was kept busy raising her girls, entertaining for Armando's business ventures, and volunteering at the girls' schools. Always the fashion plate, Emma was the woman behind many of Armando's successes. She was an extraordinary entertainer - famous for her lavish dinners where she tended to every detail. Emma and Armando traveled the world and cruised the seas visiting over 75 countries on 5 continents. They continued their travels well into their 80s still living in the beautiful home she created where all her girls' friends were always welcome and wonderfully entertained. Throughout her life she lived her deep Catholic faith, praying daily and invoking the intercession of saints throughout her day. She is survived by Armando, her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, her brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, and childhood friends. Family and friends may call at Van Orsdel Funeral Home, 4600 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, FL from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, 06/30/2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Coral Gables, on Monday, 07/01/2019, at 1:30 p.m. Published in the Miami Herald on July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close