Maloney, Julia Engel passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. As the beloved baby sister of eight siblings, Julia spent her early years playing in her family's orange groves on Redland Road in South Dade County. Prior to her graduation from South Dade High School in 1956, she served as the Vice President and Secretary of the Student Council and played basketball, volleyball, softball, badminton and field hockey. After briefly attending the University of Florida, she returned to Homestead, married Frederick Maloney and began her family. She ultimately settled in Cutler Ridge where she raised her son and daughter. Julia retired from Appraisal and Real Estate Economic Associates, Inc (AREEA). Julia spent her remaining days active in the lives of her granddaughter and grandson and attending Silver Palm United Methodists Church in Homestead, FL. Julia is survived by her daughter, Shari Maloney Simms (Gerardo), her son Frederick (Rick) Bernard Maloney, Jr, her granddaughter Antonia Simms, her grandson Daniel Simms, her brother Richard Engel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Emily Engel Seymour, Mary Engel Zinker, Freida Engel McDermott, Ruth Engel Tuten, Emma Engel Vihlen, Dorothy Engel Gwinn and her brother Sam Engel, Jr. A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2020.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020