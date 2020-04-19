Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Engle Maloney Julia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maloney, Julia Engel passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. As the beloved baby sister of eight siblings, Julia spent her early years playing in her family's orange groves on Redland Road in South Dade County. Prior to her graduation from South Dade High School in 1956, she served as the Vice President and Secretary of the Student Council and played basketball, volleyball, softball, badminton and field hockey. After briefly attending the University of Florida, she returned to Homestead, married Frederick Maloney and began her family. She ultimately settled in Cutler Ridge where she raised her son and daughter. Julia retired from Appraisal and Real Estate Economic Associates, Inc (AREEA). Julia spent her remaining days active in the lives of her granddaughter and grandson and attending Silver Palm United Methodists Church in Homestead, FL. Julia is survived by her daughter, Shari Maloney Simms (Gerardo), her son Frederick (Rick) Bernard Maloney, Jr, her granddaughter Antonia Simms, her grandson Daniel Simms, her brother Richard Engel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Emily Engel Seymour, Mary Engel Zinker, Freida Engel McDermott, Ruth Engel Tuten, Emma Engel Vihlen, Dorothy Engel Gwinn and her brother Sam Engel, Jr. A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2020.

Maloney, Julia Engel passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. As the beloved baby sister of eight siblings, Julia spent her early years playing in her family's orange groves on Redland Road in South Dade County. Prior to her graduation from South Dade High School in 1956, she served as the Vice President and Secretary of the Student Council and played basketball, volleyball, softball, badminton and field hockey. After briefly attending the University of Florida, she returned to Homestead, married Frederick Maloney and began her family. She ultimately settled in Cutler Ridge where she raised her son and daughter. Julia retired from Appraisal and Real Estate Economic Associates, Inc (AREEA). Julia spent her remaining days active in the lives of her granddaughter and grandson and attending Silver Palm United Methodists Church in Homestead, FL. Julia is survived by her daughter, Shari Maloney Simms (Gerardo), her son Frederick (Rick) Bernard Maloney, Jr, her granddaughter Antonia Simms, her grandson Daniel Simms, her brother Richard Engel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Emily Engel Seymour, Mary Engel Zinker, Freida Engel McDermott, Ruth Engel Tuten, Emma Engel Vihlen, Dorothy Engel Gwinn and her brother Sam Engel, Jr. A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2020. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close