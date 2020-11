Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Enrique's life story with friends and family

Share Enrique's life story with friends and family

Enrique "Kike" Ferrer

September 5, 1931 - October 28, 2020

Miami, Florida - Born in La Habana, Cuba. Survived by his wife, Clotilde; daughters, Ana & Gladys. Predeceased by his son Enrique 'Bimba'. Survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store