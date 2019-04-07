Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Ross Gallinson. View Sign

GALLINSON, ERIC ROSS, 40, currently residing in Clifton, New Jersey passed away suddenly March 12, 2019. Born in Highland Park, Illinois, he worked and resided in Florida, Philadelphia and New Jersey working in the Audio-Visual Home Theatre industry. He was a 1995 graduate of Ithaca College with a BA in Business. He was loving and kind to everyone he met. In addition to his enthusiasm for cars, he loved home theatre and animals, especially his dog, Harry. Eric was the devoted son of Janis Gallinson of Hollywood, Fla.; the beloved grandson of the late Bernard and Lenore Gallinson; loving nephew to Bernie Goodstein and cousin to Sue Goodstein, Neil Braun, and Marc Braun. To keep Eric's love of animals alive, donations may be made to Soffer Animal Shelter, 16101 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, Florida 33160. "May Eric's memory be a source of strength for all."

