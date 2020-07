Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson, Erma Jean , 93, peacefully passed away June 27, 2020 in Palmetto Bay, FL. Born March 24, 1927 in Van Wert, Ohio. Graduated from Bowling Green State University '48. Settled in Miami in 1953, employed by Miami Dade County Schools. Taught Physical Education at West Miami Junior High for over 25 years. Arrangements and obituary with Stanfill Funeral Home, Miami, FL.



