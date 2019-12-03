Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Topper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest "Ernie" Topper, 90, passed away at home this Thanksgiving Day, November 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Ernie was born on July 1, 1929 in Vienna, Austria to parents Amalia Leisten and Moritz Topper. Ernie, his brother Norbert, and his parents fled Austria to Paris in 1937, escaping the wave of Nazism sweeping through Europe. Ernie and his family immigrated to the United States in 1940 where they first settled in Newark, NJ before moving to the Bronx, New York City. Ernie met his future wife, Barbara Ruth Friedman on a blind date in 1950. Later that same year, Ernie was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War and deployed to Germany. He worked as an electrician with industrial electronics until he was honorably discharged in November 1952. On November 1, 1953 Ernie married Barbara in Gluckstern's Kosher Restaurant in New York City. In 1955, Ernie and Barbara moved to Miami where Ernie worked at East Coast Electronics. Ernie soon opened his own electronics installations and repair shop, "Tops In Sound." In 1976, after selling his business, Ernie and the family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where he worked as an electrician for American Express until his retirement in 1993. Ernie enjoyed photography and served as a director of the Coral Springs Camera Club. He was very skilled with mechanics and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Ernie was predeceased by his brother and parents and is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, David Topper (Sarah Baker) and Paul Topper (Katie Hall); his daughter, Rhonda Starr; six grandchildren: Ronald Cowart (Dawn Pass), Leah Topper, Rachel Topper, Rebecca Topper, Joshua Topper, and Caleb Topper; and two great-grandchildren: Kayleigh Cowart and Ava Cowart. He was loved by all. May he rest in peace.

Ernest "Ernie" Topper, 90, passed away at home this Thanksgiving Day, November 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Ernie was born on July 1, 1929 in Vienna, Austria to parents Amalia Leisten and Moritz Topper. Ernie, his brother Norbert, and his parents fled Austria to Paris in 1937, escaping the wave of Nazism sweeping through Europe. Ernie and his family immigrated to the United States in 1940 where they first settled in Newark, NJ before moving to the Bronx, New York City. Ernie met his future wife, Barbara Ruth Friedman on a blind date in 1950. Later that same year, Ernie was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War and deployed to Germany. He worked as an electrician with industrial electronics until he was honorably discharged in November 1952. On November 1, 1953 Ernie married Barbara in Gluckstern's Kosher Restaurant in New York City. In 1955, Ernie and Barbara moved to Miami where Ernie worked at East Coast Electronics. Ernie soon opened his own electronics installations and repair shop, "Tops In Sound." In 1976, after selling his business, Ernie and the family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where he worked as an electrician for American Express until his retirement in 1993. Ernie enjoyed photography and served as a director of the Coral Springs Camera Club. He was very skilled with mechanics and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Ernie was predeceased by his brother and parents and is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, David Topper (Sarah Baker) and Paul Topper (Katie Hall); his daughter, Rhonda Starr; six grandchildren: Ronald Cowart (Dawn Pass), Leah Topper, Rachel Topper, Rebecca Topper, Joshua Topper, and Caleb Topper; and two great-grandchildren: Kayleigh Cowart and Ava Cowart. He was loved by all. May he rest in peace. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close