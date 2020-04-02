Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST YELLEN ANDREW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yellen, Andrew Ernest , age 91 years, of Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in his home on March 21, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, to John J. Yellen, Sr. and Rose (neé Getzy), he graduated from Perth Amboy High in 1946 and Rutgers University in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, trained as a naval aviator, then served actively during the Korean conflict until 1955. Upon honorable discharge from his home base at Naval Air Station San Diego, he chose to remain there with his growing family. There he began an impressive career with the New York Life Insurance Co., rising to the level of Senior "NLYIC", C.L.U., retiring after 23 years. After 18 of those years, he relocated to Miami Beach, Fl. With family obligations behind him, Andrew pursued his love of sailing, music and magic. His sailing voyages led him to extended stays in Fernandina Beach and Key West, Florida, as well as St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Wherever he went, he became well-known and loved as "Captain Magic", a professional musician and entertainer. Having moved ashore for good in 2001, he made his final move back to Fernandina Beach in 2009. Andrew is survived by his wife, Ruthellen Mulberg and his devoted children, Andrew Yellen, Jr., John Yellen (Patricia), and Libby Hanley; five grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren; daughter-in-law Carolyn; sister Rome Heyer; a nephew and 2 nieces. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Donna (neé Hammock), as well as his infant daughter, Anne, son Richard Yellen and brother John J. Yellen, Jr. Interment will occur at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, CA. A memorial service will be held in Fernandina Beach, to be announced at a later date.

