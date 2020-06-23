Esmie Bonitto
Esmie Bonitto, 87 of North Miami sadly passed away May 24, 2020. Esmie was born in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Virgin Islands on November 8, 1932. She was the eldest child of Sydney and Ruth Ann Baptiste. She was a loving mother to Diana Salvador, and Angela Ramsingh, grandmother of Mark Singletary and Deosarran (DJ) Ramsingh. Esmie was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was a graduate of Hunter college, and Columbia University in New York City. Esmie moved to Florida in 1975 and began working at Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing until it closed in 1997. She retired in 2000. She had a passion for her profession and was able to pass on that passion to a multitude of her students. She was an avid gardener, cook, and baker. She was known for her famous Rum Cakes. Her generosity, kindness, and zest for life will be greatly missed by all of us.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
