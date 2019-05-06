SEGAL, ESTELLE FLEISHMAN 85, daughter of Louis and Mollie Fleishman of blessed memory, died peacefully on May 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Estelle was the loving wife of Ira Segal for 63 years, and the cherished mother of Natalie Kaiman (Jay), Janet Segal (Neal Green), and Alan Segal. She was the adored grandmother of Ari, Shira, Aliza, Ranen and Eitan and enjoyed the blessings of 6 great-grandchildren. Estelle is also survived by her sisters Sondra Rosenfield and Zelda Schwebel. Estelle was active in many organizations, including the Lorber Chapter of the Denver Jewish Hospital and the Women's Division of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. She served on the board of the Alper JCC. She also volunteered as a guardian ad litem, protecting the needs of neglected children. Estelle will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held on Monday May 6th at 10 am at Temple Beth Am, 5950 SW 88th St, Pinecrest, FL 33156, followed by internment at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33172. Contributions in Estelle's memory may be made to the .

